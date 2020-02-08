Parallel Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Barclays lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.