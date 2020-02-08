Parallel Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,788,000 after buying an additional 795,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

