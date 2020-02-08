Parallel Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.