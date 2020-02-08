Parallel Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

