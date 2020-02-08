Parallel Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 203.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,148.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $898.50 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,089.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

