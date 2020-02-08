Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

