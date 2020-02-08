Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

