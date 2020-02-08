Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,638 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,609,000 after buying an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,685,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,157,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,442. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

