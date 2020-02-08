Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust stock remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

