Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EMHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 84,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $51.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2252 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

