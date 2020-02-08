Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

