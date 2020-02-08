Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,667,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. 6,787,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

