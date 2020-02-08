Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. 2,351,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.