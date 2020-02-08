Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 632 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 632 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

ADBE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.09. 2,089,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

