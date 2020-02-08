Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 2,885,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. American Express has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

