Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 133,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $66.02. 18,078,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,884,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.