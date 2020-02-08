Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.