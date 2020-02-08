Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,507. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

