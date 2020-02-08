Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.15

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 126711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,517,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,808 shares of company stock worth $3,854,459 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

