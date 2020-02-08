PAX Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,379.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $15.73 million and $17,379.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,572.39 or 0.16004987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.54 or 0.05920335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00129730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.