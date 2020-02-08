PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,435 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after buying an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,738,000 after buying an additional 140,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

