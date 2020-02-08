PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up 1.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 336,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,012. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2057 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

