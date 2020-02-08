PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $843,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Comcast makes up 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

