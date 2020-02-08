PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 281,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.