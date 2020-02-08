PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0042

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $70,743.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,407,136 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

