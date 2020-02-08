PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCSB. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 66.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

