Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 2,318,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,144. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

