Peercoin (PPC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $110,173.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,900.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04543149 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00749821 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,982,363 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, WEX, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

