Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $174,651.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.03439711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

