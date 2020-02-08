PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $27,344.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,833,397,993 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

