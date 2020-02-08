PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 1,060,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,141. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

