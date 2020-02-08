Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,500 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 577.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 386.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 6,787,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

