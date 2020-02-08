Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 7,857,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

