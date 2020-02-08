Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,307,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

