Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

