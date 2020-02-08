Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 810 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

SJM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 512,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

