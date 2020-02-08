Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Buckingham Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 723,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,533. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

