Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Buckingham Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.
NYSE PFGC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 723,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,533. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.