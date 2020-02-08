Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Performance Food Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.
NYSE PFGC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
