Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Performance Food Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

