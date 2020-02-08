Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Price Down 17%

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) traded down 17% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.40, 4,427,220 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 1,126,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Perspecta alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Perspecta by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perspecta by 425.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 328,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSP)

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.