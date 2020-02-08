Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives GBX 31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 31 ($0.41).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON:PDL traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.23 ($0.12). 1,159,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.99.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.