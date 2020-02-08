PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.43. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 104,398,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

