PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.43. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 104,398,220 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
