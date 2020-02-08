Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 4.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 20,776,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.