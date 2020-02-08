Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 20,776,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

