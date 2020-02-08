Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.85. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,530 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

