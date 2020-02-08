Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $150.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $151.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $632.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 427,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,418. The company has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

