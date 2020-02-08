Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$1.67 on Friday, hitting C$5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.70. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$188,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,526,684.80. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,084 shares in the company, valued at C$5,841,304.04. Insiders sold 114,900 shares of company stock valued at $743,923 over the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

