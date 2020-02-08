Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

