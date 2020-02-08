Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

