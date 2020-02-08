Piper Sandler Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.84.

LITE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. 1,378,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lumentum by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

