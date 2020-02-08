Pivotal Research Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $110.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 375.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

